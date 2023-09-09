Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Yankees on Saturday, September 9

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Michael King (4-5, 2.88) will pitch for the Yankees.

New York enters as -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +124. The run total is set at 8.5.

Brewers-Yankees picks: Saturday, September 9

Injury report

Yankees

Out: RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), OF Billy McKinney (left lower back spasm), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain), RHP Albert Abreu (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (concussion), RHP Kenyan Middleton (shoulder)

Brewers

Out: SP Julio Teheran (hip), SP Adrian Houser (elbow), DH Jesse Winker (back), OF Blake Perkins (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Wade Miley vs. Michael King

Miley struggled a bit in his most recent start, allowing four earned runs in 6.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out four batters and walked another three. Before that, he let up two earned runs and recorded just one strikeout in a road outing against the Cubs.

King held the Astros to one earned run in five innings in his latest outing, recording the win. This was his longest start of the season, and we can expect the Yankees to attempt to keep him in as long as possible in this start. In his last outing of August, he kept the Tigers runless over four innings.

Over/Under pick

The total of the first game of the series was 10. Both teams are averaging just over four runs per game, and each offense should be able to get a few runs off of these starters, so with a total on the lower side, I like the over here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Brewers sit precariously atop the NL Central, while the Yankees are dead last in the AL East. However, the home team could play spoiler if they so wished here. The Brewers beat the Yankees 8-2 in the first game of the series. However, with Miley on the mound on the road, the Yankees have a good chance to even things up here. He has struggled while King has stepped up in New York, going from a reliever to a consistent starter.

Pick: Yankees -148