Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Nationals on Saturday, September 9

After winning a rain-soaked opener on Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to make it two in a row and notch another series win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon. First pitch from the nation’s capital is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of rookies on the mound, as Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.80 ERA) will go for the visitors while the Nats counter with Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.35).

The Dodgers enter as -205 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Washington at +170. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Nationals picks: Saturday, September 9

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: Mookie Betts (foot)

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (groin tightness), RP Joe Kelly (right elbow inflammation), SP RHP Michael Grove (right lat tightness), RP Yency Almonte (right knee sprain), SP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery)

Nationals

Day to day: OF Lane Thomas (back), C Riley Adams (hand)

Out: RP Thaddeus Ward (shoulder), RP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder), OF Stone Garrett (leg), OF Victor Robles (back)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. Jake Irvin

Arguably L.A.’s top pitching prospect entering the year, Miller has had an understandably up-and-down first foray in the Majors — but his start last weekend was a definite high point. With the Dodgers staring down the prospect of a four-game sweep at the hands of the Braves, Miller was sensational, spinning seven innings of one-run ball while striking out five and surrendering just three hits. No one doubts the righty’s potential: His fastball, slider, curve and change give him potentially four average or better pitches in his arsenal, and he can run it up as high as 100 mph on the gun. He hasn’t yet shown the ability to actually harness all of that for several starts in a row — prior to that outing against the Braves, he’d allowed four runs in consecutive starts — but when he’s got everything working, his ceiling is the roof.

Irvin doesn’t come with nearly Miller’s prospect pedigree, but the Nats righty has been solid of late, pitching to a 2.35 ERA over four starts in August and kicking off September with three runs on four hits over five innings against the Marlins. It’s not the most exciting arsenal — his chase and whiff rates rank among the lowest of any starter in baseball — but he’s now allowed three earned runs or fewer in six starts in a row and 13 of his last 15.

Over/Under pick

Irvin’s done a commendable job in his first big-league season, but this Dodgers lineup has scored 18 runs over its last two games, and it’s likely to be too tall a test for him on Saturday. Los Angeles should get us most of the way to this total, and with Miller liable to lose control for stretches at a time, I think the Nationals contribute just enough to push us over for the second straight game.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Yeah, don’t overthink this one. Miller is the far better pitcher, and the Dodgers have the far deeper and more dangerous lineup — even without Mookie Betts.

Pick: Dodgers -205