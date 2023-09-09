Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Rays on Saturday, September 9

Five runs in the seventh and eighth innings gave the Tampa Bay Rays (79-62) a big come-from-behind win over the Seattle Mariners (86-56) on Friday night to even up this crucial four-game series. Now both teams will be back at it Saturday afternoon looking to move one step closer to a division crown — and playoff positioning in the rugged AL. With rookie Bryan Woo having his scheduled turn pushed back, Seattle will use Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.71 ERA) as the bulk man in what figures to be a bullpen day, while the Rays counter with righty Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.76). First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Rays enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle at +114. The run total is set at 8.5.

Mariners-Rays picks: Saturday, September 9

Injury report

Mariners

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (left foot fracture), C Tom Murphy (left thumb sprain), 1B Evan White (left groin strain, hip surgery)

Rays

Out: OF Manuel Margot (right elbow loose bodies), RP Jason Adam (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. Aaron Civale

This was originally supposed to be Woo’s turn in the rotation, but with the rookie struggling a bit of late (and bumping up against a new career high in innings pitched), Seattle has opted to push the young righty back a few days. Instead, it’ll be a more all-hands approach on Saturday, with Weaver following an opener and hopefully picking up all or most of the middle innings. Picked up by the Mariners off waivers last month, this will be the righty’s second start and fifth appearance with his new team. He allowed three runs on seven hits in just 3.2 innings in a loss to the A’s in his previous start, and pitched 2.1 innings of one-run ball against the Reds on Monday.

As injuries have rocked just about everyone else in Tampa’s Opening Day rotation, Civale has been a god-send for the Rays since the team acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. The righty has yet to allow more than three runs in a start with his new team — and has done so just twice in 19 combined outings between Tampa and Cleveland. He was dominant last time out against the Red Sox, giving up three runs on just two hits over 5.1 innings while striking out 12. He’s seen an uptick in his K rate since coming over to the Rays, emphasizing his curveball and slider while throwing fewer fastballs than ever.

Over/Under pick

Whether with the Reds or the Mariners, Weaver has been rough this year: The righty has allowed four or more runs in 13 of his 25 appearances this year, and with a dangerous Rays offense on the other side tonight that trend seems likely to continue. Seattle remains among the hotter lineups in baseball, and they should contribute enough off Civale even if the righty’s pitching well to help us hit this over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

There’s just too big a gap between Civale and Weaver as pitchers for me to back Seattle here. Maybe Julio Rodriguez and Co. can provide some early run support, but Civale’s dialed in right now, and the Mariners should feel fortunate if they’re still in this game come the sixth or seventh inning.

Pick: Rays -135