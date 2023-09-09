Will Jalen Milroe start for Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas?

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will face their first big test of the 2023 season on Saturday night when hosting the No. 11 Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Offseason questions over the Tide’s starting quarterback persisted ahead of last week’s opener against Middle Tennessee and it was veteran Jalen Milroe who got the nod against the Blue Raiders.

Even after a dominant 56-7 victory over MT, head coach Nick Saban is still trying to play coy about his QB as Milroe, Tyler Buchner, and Ty Simpson are all still listed as possible starters on the team’s depth chart this week. So could someone other than Milroe get the start for the Crimson Tide on Saturday?

Barring a total surprise, Milroe should be Alabama’s starting QB for the Texas game and beyond. There’s no reason for the Crimson Tide coaching staff to change their minds after his superb showing in the opener, going 13-18 for 194 yards and three touchdowns through the air and adding an additional two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

The redshirt sophomore from Katy, TX, was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and the Bama staff named him one of their players of the week as week. Again, barring Saban playing 15-dimensional chess, you can go ahead and pencil Milroe in as the starter against the Longhorns.