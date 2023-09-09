How much prize money to winner of US Open women’s tournaments

The 2023 US Open will crown its women’s champ on Saturday, September 9 when #2 Aryna Sabalenka and #6 Coco Gauff face off inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match gets going at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes with both women looking to win their first US Open title.

The total prize pool for the singles tournament is $44,700,000, with equal pay for women and men. The winner of the tournament takes home $3 million while the runner-up claims $1.5 million. From the women’s bracket, Karolína Muchová and Madison Keys each claimed $775,000 as semifinalists.

On the doubles side, the winning team takes home $700,000 and the runner-up team wins $355,000. The women’s doubles final will feature #12 Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva taking on #16 Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Sabalenka is a -125 favorite to win the singles tournament, while Gauff is +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. In the women’s doubles tournament Siegemund and Zvonareva are -115 favorites while Dabrowski and Routliffe are slight -105 underdogs.

Here is a complete rundown of how much money players make, all the way from the first round to the title winner. The men and women’s tournaments include the same total prize money.

Singles players

Winner: $3 million

Runner-Up: $1.5 million

Semifinalist: $775,000

Quarterfinalist: $455,000

Round of 16: $284,000

Round of 32: $191,000

Round of 64: $123,000

Round of 128: $81,500

Doubles teams (per team)

Winner: $700,000

Runner-Up: $355,000

Semifinalist: $180,000

Quarterfinalist: $100,000

Third round: $58,000

Second round: $36,800

1st round: $22,000