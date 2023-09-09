Live updates as #6 Coco Gauff and #2 Aryna Sabalenka square off in US Open Final

The 2023 US Open comes to a close this weekend and on Saturday, #2 Aryna Sabalenka and #6 Coco Gauff face off for the women’s championship. The women’s Final gets started at 4 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the match until a winner is settled. We’ll also drop in video of what should be an exciting contest between Gauff and Sabalenka.

This marks the sixth time these have faced off. Gauff is 3-2 in their head-to-head matchups and has won two of the three that took place outdoors on a hard court. Gauff won in 2020 at The Top Seed Open and in 2022 at the National Bank Open. Sabalenka won their most recent match, in the quarterfinals of the BNB Paribas Open.

Sabalenka enters the match as a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gauff has settled as a +105 underdog. Total games is installed at 22.5, with the over priced at -105 and the under priced at -115. Total sets is installed at 2.5 with the under priced at -170 and the over priced at +115.

Sabalenka is -130 to win the first set and -125 to win the second set. Gauff is +105 to win the first set and +100 to win the second set. Sabalenka is +195 to win the match in straight sets while Gauff is +245 to do the same.

Sabalenka breaks Gauff in first game

Sabalenka jumped on top 1-0. She led 40-30 before Gauff tied it up, but then won two straight points to get the opening break.

World rankings

Sabalenka badly wants to win this match, but regardless of the result, she’ll have a big moment on Monday when the world rankings are released. After #1 Iga Świątek lost in the fourth round and Sabalenka won, it guaranteed she would replace Świątek atop the world rankings. Gauff entered the tournament ranked #6 in the world. She will climb to #5 if she loses to Sabalenka and to #3 with a win.

Pre-match weather

It’s raining up and down the east coast, but thankfully Arthur Ashe Stadium has a roof the tournament organizers can close. There will be no weather delay for this game.