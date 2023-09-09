US Open odds: Match odds for Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev in men’s singles final

The 2023 US Open men’s Final is set as #2 Novak Djokovic will face #3 Daniil Medvedev. The championship match will take place on Sunday in Arthur Ashe Stadium, getting started at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Djokovic is the favorite to win his fourth US Open title with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Medvedev is a +205 underdog to win his second title in three years. Djokovic is +200 to claim victory in straight sets.

This will be the 15th match between the two players. Djokovic leads the series 9-5, but Medvedev won their lone match at Flushing Meadows. In 2021, they met in the Final and Medvedev won in straight sets.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at US Open at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev

Moneyline

Medvedev: +205

Djokovic: -250

Moneyline — 1st set

Medvedev: +155

Djokovic: -190

Moneyline — 2nd set

Medvedev: +155

Djokovic: -190

Player games won

Medvedev (18.5): Over -130, Under -105

Djokovic (20.5): Over -115, Under -120

Player to win at least one set

Medvedev: Yes -280, No +200

Djokovic: Yes -3500, No +950

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +800

No: -2500