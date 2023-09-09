US Open odds: Match odds for Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev in men’s singles final

The 2023 US Open men’s Final is set as #2 Novak Djokovic will face #3 Daniil Medvedev. The championship match will take place on Sunday in Arthur Ashe Stadium, getting started at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Djokovic is the favorite to win his fourth US Open title with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Medvedev is a +205 underdog to win his second title in three years. Djokovic is +200 to claim victory in straight sets.
This will be the 15th match between the two players. Djokovic leads the series 9-5, but Medvedev won their lone match at Flushing Meadows. In 2021, they met in the Final and Medvedev won in straight sets.
Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at US Open at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Match odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev
Moneyline
Medvedev: +205
Djokovic: -250
Moneyline — 1st set
Medvedev: +155
Djokovic: -190
Moneyline — 2nd set
Medvedev: +155
Djokovic: -190
Player games won
Medvedev (18.5): Over -130, Under -105
Djokovic (20.5): Over -115, Under -120
Player to win at least one set
Medvedev: Yes -280, No +200
Djokovic: Yes -3500, No +950
Any set to finish 6-0
Yes: +800
No: -2500