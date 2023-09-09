 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

US Open odds: Match odds for Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev in men’s singles final

We take a look at the opening odds available for Sunday’s men’s singles final at the US Open. Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev.

By DKNetworkStaff
Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia in conversation during practice change over on Court&nbsp;Philippe Chatrier as the players prepare for the 2023 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 25, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 US Open men’s Final is set as #2 Novak Djokovic will face #3 Daniil Medvedev. The championship match will take place on Sunday in Arthur Ashe Stadium, getting started at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Djokovic is the favorite to win his fourth US Open title with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Medvedev is a +205 underdog to win his second title in three years. Djokovic is +200 to claim victory in straight sets.

This will be the 15th match between the two players. Djokovic leads the series 9-5, but Medvedev won their lone match at Flushing Meadows. In 2021, they met in the Final and Medvedev won in straight sets.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the men’s singles final at US Open at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev

Moneyline

Medvedev: +205
Djokovic: -250

Moneyline — 1st set

Medvedev: +155
Djokovic: -190

Moneyline — 2nd set

Medvedev: +155
Djokovic: -190

Player games won

Medvedev (18.5): Over -130, Under -105
Djokovic (20.5): Over -115, Under -120

Player to win at least one set

Medvedev: Yes -280, No +200
Djokovic: Yes -3500, No +950

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +800
No: -2500

