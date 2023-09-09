Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka: How to watch women’s singles final on Saturday, September 9

The 2023 US Open comes to a close this weekend and the women’s champ will be determined on Saturday, September 9. #2 Aryna Sabalenka and #6 Coco Gauff will face off in Arthur Ashe Stadium, with both women looking to claim their first US Open title.

The match gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. A live stream will be available on WatchESPN if you have an ESPN subscription and on ESPN+ if you have a subscription to that service.

Sabalenka heads into the match as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at -125 while Gauff is a +100 underdog. Sabalenka is +195 to win in straight sets while Gauff is +235 to win in straight sets.

This is the first time Sabalenka has reached the US Open Final after two straight semifinals appearances. She’s on a roll this year having won the Australian Open and then reaching the semifinals in the French Open and at Wimbledon. She has beaten three straight seeded players to reach this point. She beat #13 Daria Kasatkina and #23 Zheng Qinwen in straight sets, and #17 Madison Keys in three sets.

Gauff has advanced further than any Grand Slam in her history. She reached the quarterfinals of last year’s US Open, which was her previous career best. This year, she lost in the fourth round at the Australian Open, in the quarterfinals at the French Open, and in the first round at Wimbledon. She has beaten three seeded opponents in the third, quarterfinals, and semifinals rounds. She beat #32 Elise Mertens in three sets, then #20 Jeļena Ostapenko and #10 Karolína Muchová in straight sets.

This marks the sixth time these two have met and the fourth time in an outdoor hard court tournament. Gauff is 3-2 in their matchups with a win last year at the National Bank Open in Toronto. Sabalenka won their most recent match at Indian Wells this past March in the quarterfinals.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Women’s schedule

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN

US Open odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Sabalenka: -125

Gauff: +100

Total games won

Sabalenka (12.5): Over +115, Under -155

Gauff (12.5): Over +125, Under -170

Total sets

Over 2.5: +115

Under 2.5: -170