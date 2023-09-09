Kansas Lottery 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday, September 9 with the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300.. Before the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 10:35 a.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and qualifying will air on USA.

You can watch both events online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS will host this weekend’s events. Xfinity Series qualifying will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars. Each driver will then complete a single lap as the only car on the track. They will have one shot to set their fastest speed as the starting lineup is determined. The fastest driver in qualifying will be awarded the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Heading into the weekend, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +225 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+350), Austin Hill (+450), Josh Berry (+650) and Cole Custer (+650). Noah Gragson won last year’s race, but isn’t in this year’s entry list to defend his title.

How to watch qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 10:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App.

Entry list