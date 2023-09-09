 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas Lottery 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Kansas City for the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday, September 9 with the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300.. Before the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 10:35 a.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and qualifying will air on USA.

You can watch both events online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It require a cable login with access to NBC and USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS will host this weekend’s events. Xfinity Series qualifying will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars. Each driver will then complete a single lap as the only car on the track. They will have one shot to set their fastest speed as the starting lineup is determined. The fastest driver in qualifying will be awarded the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Heading into the weekend, John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +225 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+350), Austin Hill (+450), Josh Berry (+650) and Cole Custer (+650). Noah Gragson won last year’s race, but isn’t in this year’s entry list to defend his title.

How to watch qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Saturday, September 9
Time: 10:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App.

Entry list

2023 Kansas Lottery 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Dawson Cram 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Derek Kraus 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Nick Leitz 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Leland Honeyman 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 TBD 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

