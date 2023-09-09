NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race

NASCAR will be in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for its events. The Kansas Speedway will host the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, September 9. The 2023 Kansas Lottery 300 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Practice will start at 10:05 a.m. ET on USA and will be followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ET.

This track utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined as qualifying progresses. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Noah Gragson is the reigning winner of this event, but he isn’t expected to be in the race field this year. John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+350), Austin Hill (+450), Josh Berry (+650) and Cole Custer (+650).

Here is the full entry list for the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.