NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Sam Mayer (#1 JR Motorsports Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet) races down the front stretch during the running of the NASCAR Xfinity series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 on September 02, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for its events. The Kansas Speedway will host the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, September 9. The 2023 Kansas Lottery 300 will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Practice will start at 10:05 a.m. ET on USA and will be followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ET.

This track utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined as qualifying progresses. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Noah Gragson is the reigning winner of this event, but he isn’t expected to be in the race field this year. John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+350), Austin Hill (+450), Josh Berry (+650) and Cole Custer (+650).

Here is the full entry list for the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Kansas Lottery 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Dawson Cram 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Derek Kraus 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Nick Leitz 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Leland Honeyman 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 TBD 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

