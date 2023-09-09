How to watch 2023 Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas City this weekend for the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300. The Kansas Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 9. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. It should a little over 2 1⁄ 2 hours.

The Xfinity Series playoffs are on the horizon. This is the final race before the round of 12 begins next week at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Kansas Lottery 300 will finalize the playoff field. Drivers who clinched a berth with a win include John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, and Jeb Burton. Sheldon Creed and Josh Berry have effectively locked in their spot, with Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst in the last two spots. Parker Kligerman is a point back of Herbst for the final playoff spot.

Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier follows at +350 and Austin Hill is +450.

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup