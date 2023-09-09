 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch 2023 Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Kansas Lottery 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas City this weekend for the 2023 Kansas Lottery 300. The Kansas Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 9. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. It should a little over 2 12 hours.

The Xfinity Series playoffs are on the horizon. This is the final race before the round of 12 begins next week at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Kansas Lottery 300 will finalize the playoff field. Drivers who clinched a berth with a win include John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, and Jeb Burton. Sheldon Creed and Josh Berry have effectively locked in their spot, with Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst in the last two spots. Parker Kligerman is a point back of Herbst for the final playoff spot.

Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Allgaier follows at +350 and Austin Hill is +450.

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Saturday, September 9
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Kansas Lottery 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Dawson Cram 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Derek Kraus 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf Jr 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 C.J. McLaughlin 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Nick Leitz 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Leland Honeyman 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 TBD 74
37 Anthony Alfredo 78
38 Kyle Weatherman 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

