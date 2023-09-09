College Football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 2 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Collin Sherwin: 2023 Record 2-1

Utah -7 vs. Baylor

Let’s just say what we’re hearing out of Baylor’s camp is bad, and that their defensive line looks like a MASH unit heading into just Week 2. Cue the Utes OL, who should be able to run the ball at will this week. Not having to lay the hook here is simply glorious, and this should turn into a road-grade paving.

Texas A&M vs. Miami Under 51

Jimbo Fisher might theoretically not be calling plays anymore, but that doesn’t mean the famously control freak head coach won’t have an influence on the pace of this one. Fisher’s teams consistently finish at the bottom of the nation in pace, and the new clock rules should limit possessions even more.

Meanwhile the Canes might have lit it up in Game 1 against The Other Miami, but that offense with Tyler Van Dyke will find more challenges in a five-star filled front seven for the Aggies.

Marshall -3 vs. East Carolina

We had high hopes for the ECU Pirates this season, hoping they would continue to build on last season’s success despite QBB Holton Ahlers finally having to get a real job. But the saddest of sad field goals as the final gun went off was the only thing that kept them from a shutout in the Big House last week.

Meanwhile Marshall barely escaped the UAlbany Great Danes at home, but that was a confluence of circumstances that will keep this line artifically low. Expect QB Cam Fancher to be ready, and a run game that shouldn’t find much resistance on Saturday.

Grace McDermott: 2023 Record 1-2

Colorado -3 vs. Nebraska

The Buffaloes ran all over TCU in Week 1 and are fired up and ready to roll coming into Week 2. While Colorado needs some defensive development, Nebraska does not have the offense that TCU does. Nebraska opened with a loss to Minnesota, and I think they get smoked here to move to 0-2 for the season. The Buffs pulled their run defense together by the second half of the TCU game, which they will need to build on as they host the Huskers.

Tulane +7.5 vs. Ole Miss

Tulane hosts the Rebels in this top-25 matchup. Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt looked nearly perfect in Tulane’s opener against South Alabama, and Ole Miss is sticking with Jaxson Dart despite struggles last year. After making a name for themselves in 2022, this is exactly the type of opportunity that Tulane has been looking for, and with some key starters returning after last season, I like Tulane’s chances to cover here.

Utah -7.5 vs. Baylor

Baylor got beat up at home by Texas State last week. If they can turn things around in a week to cover this spread against Utah, power to them, but that feels unrealistic. The Utes bulldozed Florida with a backup quarterback starting for them. Whether it’s Bryson Barnes or Cam Rising out there for Utah this weekend, the Bears are in for a tough game against a much better team than the one they lost to last week.