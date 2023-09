Complete TV schedule for Week 2 of 2023 college football season

Week 1 of college football got us off to a hot start, and there’s even more excitement to come in Week 2. If you’re looking for some Friday night viewing (or Saturday Eve for the CFB faithful), the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, the Baylor Bears take on the Utah Utes at noon as they attempt to come back from a tough home upset in Week 1. Deion Sanders’ much-hyped Colorado Buffaloes crew faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first slot in Week 2, as well.

The afternoon slot sees the Texas A&M Aggies head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones face off in their annual rivalry at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

At 7:00 p.m. ET, the marquee matchup of the weekend — the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide — will have the nation tuning in. The USC Trojans face the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season.