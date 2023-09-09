Texas vs. Alabama picks, best bets for Week 2 matchup

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns will head to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 2 primetime showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with ESPN handling the broadcast. The game is a rematch of last year’s battle, which Alabama won 20-19. Texas is 1-0 after a 37-10 win over the Rice Owls while Alabama easily dispatched the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 56-7.

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 13th overall, 17th offense, 12th defense

Alabama: 1st overall, 3rd offense, 7th defense

Injury update

Texas

RB C.J. Baxter — Probable (ribs)

Alabama

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. — Out (hip)

S Jaylen Key — Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Malachi Moore — Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Thaiu Jones-Bell — Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Texas: 0-1 ATS

Alabama: 1-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Texas: Over 0-1

Alabama: Over 1-0

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Alabama -290, Texas +235

Opening line: Alabama -6.5

Opening total: 64.5

Weather

Sunny skies with a temperature of 85 at kickoff. Winds out of the SSW at 5-10 MPH

The Pick Texas +7.5

Expect another tight contest here, as Texas is confident it can play with Alabama after last year’s game. Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers was nearly perfect until Dallas Baker knocked him out with a crushing hit. He’ll play the whole game and Texas might even lead at halftime. But Alabama, behind a much more physical offensive line, will eventually wear down the Longhorns and prevail in the end.

Alabama 28, Texas 21.