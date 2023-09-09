Iowa vs. Iowa State picks, best bets for Week 2 matchup

The Cy-Hawk Trophy is on the line this Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium at Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and FOX will handle the broadcast. Iowa (1-0) is coming off of a 24-14 opening-week win over the Utah State Aggies while the Cyclones (1-0) took down Northern Iowa in their opener.

SP+ Rankings

Iowa: 33rd overall, 93th offense, 2nd defense

Iowa State: 46th overall, 81st offense, 11th defense

Injury update

Iowa

QB Cade McNamara — Probable (quadricep)

WR Jack Johnson — Questionable (possible gambling suspension)

QB Joey Labas — Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jacob Bostick — Questionable (foot)

DB Jamison Heinz — Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Beau Stephens — Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Reese Osgood — Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Noah Shannon — Out for Season (gambling suspension)

Iowa State

RB Jirehl Brock — Questionable (foot/possible gambling suspension)

DL Isaiah Lee — Questionable (possible gambling suspension)

TE DeShawn Hanika — Questionable (possible gambling suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Iowa: 0-1 ATS

Iowa State: 1-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Iowa: Over 0-1

Iowa State: Over 0-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Total: 36

Moneyline: Iowa -175, Iowa State +145

Opening line: Iowa -3.5

Opening total: 36.5

Weather

A mixture of sun and clouds with an expected kickoff temperature of 82 degrees. Light winds out of the southeast.

The Pick: Iowa State +3.5

This is a rivalry that can truly go either way. Iowa State won 10-7 last year to snap a six-game win streak by the Hawkeyes, but the games have become tight. Three of the past five meetings have been decided by three points or less, and we’ll say Iowa wins with a late field goal to win but not cover.

And no, this won’t get Brian Ferentz any closer to 25 points per game.