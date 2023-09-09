Texas A&M vs. Miami picks, best bets for Week 2 matchup

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) head to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Texas A&M ran all over New Mexico State, winning their season opener 52-10. A&M is under some serious pressure this year after going 5-7 and 2-6 in SEC play with some of the best recruiting classes in the country at their hands. Miami beat Miami (OH) 38-3 in their Week 1 game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game and a pick.

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 15 overall, 36 offense, 4 defense

Miami: 24 overall, 40 offense, 13 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

TE Max Wright - Questionable (toe)

WR Micah Tease - Out indefinitely (suspension)

Miami

TE Elijah Arroyo - Probable (knee)

RB Trevonte’ Citizen - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Texas A&M: 1-0 ATS

Miami: 1-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Texas A&M: Over 1-0

Miami: Over 0-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -3

Total: 51

Moneyline: A&M -162, Miami +136

Weather

91 degrees, partly sunny, 9 MPH winds E, 17 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Texas A&M -3

The Aggies grabbed a close 17-9 win over Miami in 2022, and as the two teams meet again, A&M is the more prepared and developed of the two. Despite their brutal end to the 2022 season in which they went 2-6 in their last eight games, the Aggies can cover the spread against this Hurricanes team.

Miami’s home advantage is not like other team’s home advantage, and the A&M team has some top talent. They may still be working on developing said talent, but QB Connor Weigman and his receivers give them plenty to work with.