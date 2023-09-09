 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M vs. Miami picks, best bets for Week 2 matchup

The Aggies and Hurricanes meet in Week 2. Texas A&M is a road favorite.

By Grace McDermott
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 New Mexico at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) head to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Texas A&M ran all over New Mexico State, winning their season opener 52-10. A&M is under some serious pressure this year after going 5-7 and 2-6 in SEC play with some of the best recruiting classes in the country at their hands. Miami beat Miami (OH) 38-3 in their Week 1 game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game and a pick.

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 15 overall, 36 offense, 4 defense
Miami: 24 overall, 40 offense, 13 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

TE Max Wright - Questionable (toe)
WR Micah Tease - Out indefinitely (suspension)

Miami

TE Elijah Arroyo - Probable (knee)
RB Trevonte’ Citizen - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Texas A&M: 1-0 ATS
Miami: 1-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Texas A&M: Over 1-0
Miami: Over 0-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -3
Total: 51
Moneyline: A&M -162, Miami +136

Weather

91 degrees, partly sunny, 9 MPH winds E, 17 MPH wind gusts

The Pick

Texas A&M -3

The Aggies grabbed a close 17-9 win over Miami in 2022, and as the two teams meet again, A&M is the more prepared and developed of the two. Despite their brutal end to the 2022 season in which they went 2-6 in their last eight games, the Aggies can cover the spread against this Hurricanes team.

Miami’s home advantage is not like other team’s home advantage, and the A&M team has some top talent. They may still be working on developing said talent, but QB Connor Weigman and his receivers give them plenty to work with.

More From DraftKings Network