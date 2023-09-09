Inter Miami vs. Sporting KC: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Inter Miami will continue their quest to qualify for the playoffs as they play host to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from DRV PNK Stadium as Tata Martino’s side will look to stay unbeaten since Lionel Messi’s arrival in July. You can catch all the action via livestream on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Miami v. Sporting KC

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Inter Miami: +105

Draw: +245

Sporting KC: +240

Moneyline pick: Sporting KC +240

Both teams sit below the playoff line, with Miami still in 14th place in the East as they try to climb up the table. They can’t jump ahead with a win against SKC as they sit four points behind the New York Red Bulls, but a full three points would sure do Tata Martino’s side some good as they’re currently just eight points out of the postseason.

Miami is fresh off a comprehensive 3-1 win over Western Conference powerhouse LAFC last week as Messi notched two assists, while Jordi Alba opened his MLS account with a goal for his new club. However, Miami will have to do without a whole slew of players who have been called up for international duty this weekend, including Messi himself. In addition, they’ll be missing Drake Callender, Benjamin Cremaschi, Diego Gomez, Josef Martinez, Sergii Kryvtsov, David Ruiz, and Robert Taylor.

Tata will still have Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who both have retired from the Spain international team.

Kansas City find themselves in a slightly better position than Miami, sitting 11th in the West but only two points below the red line. Peter Vermes’ side have won their last two outings, including a big 2-1 win over Western Conference leaders St. Louis City. They’ll be missing several key players as well, including Graham Zusi (hamstring), Gadi Kinda (ankle), and Kortne Ford (Achilles tendon).

While Miami has been especially good at home since Messi’s arrival, I don’t see them getting the win while they’re missing so many of the key players that have made them so successful through the past couple months. SKC has been playing very well as of late, and I’m backing them to hand Miami their first loss since July 15.