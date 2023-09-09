UAlbany vs. Hawai’i: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Albany Great Danes and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 2 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Kickoff is set for 11:59 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV. Hawai’i will look to grab their first win of the season.

Albany (1-1, 0-0 CAA) kicked off their season with a 34-13 win over Fordham, but fell to Marshall 21-17 in a hard-fought game. The Great Danes led Marshall heading into the fourth quarter before falling. Defensive end Anton Juncaj has been a star for the Danes’ defense throughout the first two weeks of the seaosn.

Hawai’i (0-2, 0-0 MWC) lost their first two games of the season, falling by a single score to Vanderbilt and losing 37-24 to the Stanford Cardinal. However, there are positives coming from these losses. Quarterback Brayden Schager threw for over 350 yards and three touchdowns two weeks in a row.

UAlbany vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 11:59 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook (projected lines, will add official when available)

Spread: Hawai’i -12

Total: 54

Moneyline: Hawai’i -520, Albany +390