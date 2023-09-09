Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 2 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0 Big XII) defeated Central Arkansas in Week 1 with a final score of 27-13. Three quarterbacks played in the opener — Gunnar Gundy (106 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs), Garret Rangel (118 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), and Alan Bowman (80 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs).

Arizona State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) eked out 24-21 win over Southern Utah of the FCS division. The Sun Devils scored just three points in the entire second half. Prized five-star uarterback Jaden Rashada was 18-for-31 for 236 yards in his collegiate debut in a game filled with lightning, dust, and overwhelming rain in the desert. Nine penalties for 100 yards will be something they’ll look to clean up against their future Big 12 conference foe on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: OK State -3

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: OK State -155, Arizona State +130