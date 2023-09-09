 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Auburn vs. Cal: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

Auburn and Cal face off Saturday, September 9 in Week 2. Here’s when and how to watch the matchup from anywhere

By Grace McDermott
Massachusetts v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers and Cal Bears meet up in Week 2 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) walked all over UMass in Week 1 in a 59-14 victory. Despite the margin of victory, the passing game was shaky. Quarterback Payton Thorne was 10-for-17 for 141 yards, which will need to improve as the Tigers move into the SEC portion of their schedule.

Cal (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) beat North Texas 58-21 in Week 1. Their run game may be dangerous going forward — Jaydn Ott rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Ifanse added another three touchdowns on the ground.

Auburn vs. California

Date: Saturday, September 9
Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -6
Total: 55.5
Moneyline: Auburn -230, Cal +190

