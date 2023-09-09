Stanford vs. USC: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Stanford Cardinal and No. 6 USC Trojans meet up in Week 2 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. This is each team’s first in-conference game of the season.

Stanford (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) defeated Timmy Chang’s Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in their Week 1 matchup, winning 37-24 on the road. Quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The last time the two teams faced off in Los Angeles, the Cardinal emerged victorious 42–28 in September of 2021.

USC (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) has stomped on two opponents already this year, beating San Jose State 56-28 and Nevada 66-14. Their defense is a point of concern, but it may not be for long if Caleb Williams & company continue to run up the score like this. Williams is the Heisman frontrunner this season.

Stanford vs. USC

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -29

Total: 70

Moneyline: USC -6500, Stanford +2000