Wisconsin vs. Washington State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 2 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.
Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0 B1G) let Buffalo hang around for awhile in their Week 1 matchup, but pulled away in the second half for a 38-17 victory. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who transferred from SMU, threw one touchdown and two interceptions in the win. Running back Chez Mellusi rushed for 157 yards and two scores.
Washington State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) made quick work of Colorado State in Week 1. It was a 50-24 victory, with 21 of the Rams’ 24 points scored in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for a whopping 451 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while also rushing for 40 yards and a score.
Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Date: Saturday, September 9
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC/ESPN3
Live stream: WatchESPN
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Wisconsin -5.5
Total: 58
Moneyline: Wisconsin -230, Washington State +190