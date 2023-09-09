UCLA vs. San Diego State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The UCLA Bruins and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 2 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
UCLA (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) beat Coastal Carolina 27-13 in their Week 1 matchup, and two quarterbacks played in the game for the Bruins. Freshman Dante Moore made a big splash with two touchdowns and 141 yards, and starter Ethan Garber added a third TD and 121 yards.
San Diego State (2-0, 0-0 MWC) has started off the season with two one-score wins, defeating Ohio 20-13 and Idaho State 36-28. Quarterback Jalen Mayden is a dangerous dual threat, and rushed for 132 yards against the Bengals of FCS last Saturday.
UCLA vs. San Diego State
Date: Saturday, September 9
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: UCLA -13.5
Total: 48.5
Moneyline: UCLA -520, SDSU +390