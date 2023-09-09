Texas vs. Alabama: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This is the second game of a home-and-home series between the two schools. Last year’s matchup was decided by a single point in a thrilling game that the Crimson Tide ended up winning.

Texas (1-0, 0-0 Big XII) opened their season with a 37-10 win over the Rice Owls. Rice hung around for the first half, but the Longhorns scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to pull ahead. Quinn Ewers passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) beat up on Middle Tennessee State in a 56-7 win. Jalen Milroe was the starter after an offseason quarterback battle, and he passed for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also led the team in rushing with 48 yards on the ground, and seems likely to be under center when the game begins.

Texas vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -7.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Alabama -285, Texas +230