Oregon vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 2 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Oregon (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) hung 81 points on Portland State in their season opener, allowing just a single touchdown in the game. Bo Nix was 23-27 for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Texas Tech (0-1, 0-0 Big XII) fell to Wyoming in Laramie in a shocking upset that started the season off on the wrong foot. The Red Raiders started off strong, pulling ahead with a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, but scored just one field goal for the rest of the game. They fell in double overtime after missing a two-point conversion attempt.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -6.5

Total: 69

Moneyline: Oregon -250, Texas Tech +205