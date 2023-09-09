SMU vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The SMU Mustangs and No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 2 at Gaylord Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+.

SMU (1-0, 0-0 AAC) defeated Louisiana Tech, 38-14, to kick off their season. Quarterback Preston Stone threw three touchdowns and running back LJ Johnson, Jr. grabbed 128 yards on the ground in the victory.

Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0 Big XII) dominated Arkansas State on both sides of the ball in a 73-0 win to kick off the season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns before the backups went in.

Oklahoma enters as a 16.5-point favorite with the total set at 70.5.

SMU vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -16.5

Total: 68.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -750, SMU +525