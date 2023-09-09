App State vs. North Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 2 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACCN. Last year’s matchup between the two teams was an instant classic. UNC ended up winning 63-61, but App State put up 40 points in the fourth quarter in a heroic comeback attempt.
Appalachian State (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) defeated Gardner-Webb 45-24 in their season opener. Starting quarterback Ryan Burger exited early with a finger injury, but backup Joey Aguilar came in and threw four touchdown passes in the victory.
North Carolina (1-0, 0-0 ACC) opened their season with a big-time game, and they were more than prepared to take on South Carolina. Led by Drake Maye and a fantastic pass rush, the Tar Heels beat the Gamecocks 31-17. Running back British Brooks had over 100 rushing yards.
App State vs. North Carolina
Date: Saturday, September 9
Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ACCN
Live stream: YouTube TV
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: UNC -19.5
Total: 58.5
Moneyline: UNC -1050, App State +675