Iowa vs. Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 2 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Iowa State will look to grab two back-to-back wins in the annual rivalry series for the first time in over a decade.

Iowa (1-0, 0-0 B1G) defeated Utah State 24-14 in their home opener. Offensive improvement is a big focus for Kirk Ferentz’s squad this season, and transfer quarterback Cade McNamara is leading the charge on that. He passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 victory.

Iowa State (1-0, 0-0 Big XII) beat Northern Iowa in their season opener, 30-9. After winning last year’s Cy-Hawk trophy on the road in a 10-7 victory, the Cyclones introduced a new quarterback this season in Rocco Becht. Becht was 10-for-13 for 113 yards and two scores in the win.

Because this is the Cy-Hawk game, the total is of course one of the lowest you will see in college football all season outside of Army-Navy.

Iowa vs. Iowa State

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Total: 36

Moneyline: Iowa -175, Iowa State +145