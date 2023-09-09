Ole Miss vs. Tulane: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 24 Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 2 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) ran all over Mercer in their opener, winning 73-7 in a dominant performance against the FCS team. Jaxson Dart passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and backup Spencer Sanders grabbed another two touchdowns in the air.

Tulane (1-0, 0-0 AAC) beat South Alabama 37-17 to kick off their season. Quarterback Michael Pratt was near perfect in the victory, completing 14 of 15 attempts and passing four four touchdowns.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -7

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -290, Tulane +235