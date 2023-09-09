Texas A&M vs. Miami: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0.

Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC) beat New Mexico 52-10 in Week 1. Quarterback Connor Weigman threw five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win. Evan Steward and Noah Thomas were standouts in the receiving game for the Aggies.

Miami (1-0, 0-0 ACC) made quick work of the other Miami in Week 1, defeating the Red Hawks 38-3. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passed for 201 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Henry Parrish and Mark Fletcher were a dangerous duo on the ground, combining for 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M vs. Miami

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -3

Total: 51

Moneyline: Texas A&M -162, Miami +136