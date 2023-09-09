Utah vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 14 Utah Utes and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 2 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Baylor will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Texas State in Week 1.

Utah (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) put together a big win over the Florida Gators in their opener. Despite missing starting quarterback Cam Rising, who is still recovering from an ACL tear, the Utes beat Florida 24-11. Quarterback Bryson Barnes went 12-for-18 for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Baylor (0-1, 0-0 Big XII) suffered a tough Week 1 loss in what was considered by most Bears fans to be a gimme game. They were manhandled by Texas State in a 42-31 loss that was never close. However, quarterback Blake Shapen still passed for over 300 yards and grabbed two touchdowns in the loss.

Utah vs. Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -7

Total: 47

Moneyline: Utah -310, Baylor +250