Notre Dame vs. NC State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and NC State Wolfpack meet up in Week 2 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Irish will look to improve to 3-0 after two dominant wins, and the Wolfpack hope to make a statement at home after letting UConn hang around.

Notre Dame (2-0) defeated Navy in Ireland in Week 0 and took on Tennessee State in South Bend in Week 2. They got off to a slow start against the FCS team, but ended up pulling their starters by the time halftime rolled around. They grabbed a 56-3 victory in an impressive performance from quarterback Sam Hartman.

NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) traveled to Hartford for their season opener against the UConn Huskies and grabbed a 24-14 win. They were able to pull away in the third quarter, but there were some defensive issues that may become a more pressing cause for concern against non-UConn teams.

Notre Dame enters as a 7-point favorite, and the total is set at 49.5.

Notre Dame vs. NC State

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3/ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -7

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -278, NC State +225