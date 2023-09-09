USMNT vs. Uzbekistan: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States men’s national team will see their first action since the Gold Cup as they play host to Uzbekistan in a friendly match on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter is making his return as head coach and has plenty of players to choose from when fielding a lineup. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from CITYPARK in St. Louis.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Uzbekistan

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -340

Draw: +450

Uzbekistan: +900

Moneyline pick: USA -340

The USMNT will look to put their disappointing Gold Cup run behind them as they play the first in a series of friendlies over the next couple months. Uzbekistan, ranked No. 74 in the FIFA rankings, haven’t played since a 1-0 loss to Iran in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup final.

Berhalter will have a lineup featuring most of the staples you’d expect. Striker Folarin Balogun, who recently made the move from Arsenal to AS Monaco, will be expected to start up top and make his third appearance for the national team. The 22-year-old featured in two Nations League matches back in June, scoring on his second appearance as the USA cruised to a 2-0 win over Canada.

Notable players missing from the squad will be Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Walker Zimmerman (hip), who are still recovering from their respective injuries. We’ll expect to see some players who made big offseason moves like Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Juventus), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) and Malik Tillman (PSV).

The Americans should have little trouble picking up the win here as they gear up for this next international cycle.