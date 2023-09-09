How to watch USMNT vs. Uzbekistan in international friendly on TV and live stream

The United States men’s national team will face off in a friendly against Uzbekistan on Saturday. This will be their first action since the Gold Cup disappointment back in July, and will mark Gregg Berhalter’s return as head coach.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from CITYPARK in St. Louis with a broadcast available on TNT. You can also catch all the action via livestream on Peacock.

USA vs. Uzbekistan

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

The USMNT will see more of the veterans that we saw in this year’s CONCACAF Nations League competition, including Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Matt Turner. Walker Zimmerman (hip) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) will miss the September friendlies as they recover from their respective injuries.

Most of those players listed above have made big offseason moves to new clubs, with both Pulisic and Musah signing with AC Milan, while Balogun moved from Arsenal to Monaco and Turner left Arsenal to sign with Nottingham Forest.

Uzbekistan are coming off a great run in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup that saw them go a perfect 3-0-0 in the group stage before losing 1-0 to Iran in the final back in June. Ranked No. 74 in the world, the majority of their squad comes from the Uzbekistan Super League.