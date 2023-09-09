Odds for UFC 293: Israel Adesanya-Sean Strickland on Saturday, September 9

A middleweight title showdown highlights UFC 293 this Saturday, September 9 as Israel Adesanya defends his belt against #5 Sean Strickland live from Qudos Bank Arena in Australia. The early preliminary card gets going at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The main event card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Adesanya (24-2) reclaimed the middleweight title after a vicious second-round KO finish over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Once again he displayed his big fight DNA and striking ability. The Style Bender has ascended into superstardom after his UFC debut in February 2018. Since then he has gone 13-2, including multiple stints as a middleweight titleholder. This will be his first fight appearance in Australia since a February 2019 win over Anderson Silva.
Strickland (27-5) enters this one winning his last two, including a second-round TKO victory over Abupysian Magomedov in July. Prior to that he also defeated Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision. Strickland is a nine-year veteran, who has held his own in the middleweight division. Unfortunately, he has failed against the likes of Alex Pereira, Jared Cannonier, and Kamaru Usman.
Adesanya is the betting favorite, with -650 odds to win. Strickland enters a +470 underdog. The favored method of victory is Adesanya by KO/TKO (-105).
Here’s a look at the full list of odds for the entire card, courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.
UFC 293 odds
Main card
Israel Adesanya: -650
Sean Strickland: +470
Alexander Volkov: -265
Tai Tuivasa: +215
Manel Kape: -380
Felipe Dos Santos: +300
Justin Tafa: -205
Austen Lane: +170
Tyson Pedro: -105
Anton Turkalj: -115
Preliminary card
Carlos Ulberg: -278
Da Woon Jung: +225
Jack Jenkins: -210
Jose Mariscal: +160
Jamie Mullarkey: -220
John Makdessi: +170
Nasrat Haqparast: -140
Landon Quinones: +110
Early Preliminary card
Charlie Radtke: -195
Blood Diamond: +150
Gabriel Miranda: -140
Shane Young: +110
Kiefer Crosbie: -150
Kevin Jousset: +120