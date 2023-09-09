Odds for UFC 293: Israel Adesanya-Sean Strickland on Saturday, September 9

A middleweight title showdown highlights UFC 293 this Saturday, September 9 as Israel Adesanya defends his belt against #5 Sean Strickland live from Qudos Bank Arena in Australia. The early preliminary card gets going at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The main event card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Adesanya (24-2) reclaimed the middleweight title after a vicious second-round KO finish over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Once again he displayed his big fight DNA and striking ability. The Style Bender has ascended into superstardom after his UFC debut in February 2018. Since then he has gone 13-2, including multiple stints as a middleweight titleholder. This will be his first fight appearance in Australia since a February 2019 win over Anderson Silva.

Strickland (27-5) enters this one winning his last two, including a second-round TKO victory over Abupysian Magomedov in July. Prior to that he also defeated Nassourdine Imavov by unanimous decision. Strickland is a nine-year veteran, who has held his own in the middleweight division. Unfortunately, he has failed against the likes of Alex Pereira, Jared Cannonier, and Kamaru Usman.

Adesanya is the betting favorite, with -650 odds to win. Strickland enters a +470 underdog. The favored method of victory is Adesanya by KO/TKO (-105).

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for the entire card, courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.

UFC 293 odds

Main card

Israel Adesanya: -650

Sean Strickland: +470

Alexander Volkov: -265

Tai Tuivasa: +215

Manel Kape: -380

Felipe Dos Santos: +300

Justin Tafa: -205

Austen Lane: +170

Tyson Pedro: -105

Anton Turkalj: -115

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg: -278

Da Woon Jung: +225

Jack Jenkins: -210

Jose Mariscal: +160

Jamie Mullarkey: -220

John Makdessi: +170

Nasrat Haqparast: -140

Landon Quinones: +110

Early Preliminary card

Charlie Radtke: -195

Blood Diamond: +150

Gabriel Miranda: -140

Shane Young: +110

Kiefer Crosbie: -150

Kevin Jousset: +120