Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 293 main card bout

The UFC heads back to Australia for UFC 293 from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, September 9. The main event will see Israel Adesanya defending his UFC middleweight title against No. 5 contender Sean Strickland. ESPN+ will broadcast the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The co-main event is between heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and the main preliminary card begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuivasa vs. Volkov at UFC 293 on Saturday, September 9.

Taivasa (14-5) was on the verge of a title shot, but he’s run into a wall recently and dropped in the rankings. After going on a great stretch of wins that included knockouts over Derrick Lewis, Stefan Struve and Greg Hardy, Taivasa was ranked as high as third in the division. But consecutive knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich have put Taivasa in a position where he has fight as an underdog on home soil to get back on track.

Volkov (36-10) is looking to push his win streak to three for the first time in five years. Volkov comes into the fight with consecutive TKO wins against Alexander Romanov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The 34-year-old is looking to breakthrough gatekeeper status and needs a win Saturday to continue on that path.

Money line odds

Tai Tuivasa: +205

Alexander Volkov: -250