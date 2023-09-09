Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 293 middleweight title bout

The UFC heads back to Australia for UFC 293 from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, September 9. The main event will see Israel Adesanya defending his UFC middleweight title against No. 5 contender Sean Strickland. ESPN+ will broadcast the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and the main preliminary card begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews.

Adesanya (24-2) is a two-time UFC middleweight champion having regained the belt with a second-round knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami on April 8. He had previously lost the title to Pereira at UFC 281 after making five successful defenses of the title. “The Last Stylebender” is one of the most popular and dynamic fighters on the roster, known for his all-around skills and creative striking.

Strickland (27-6) earned this title shot with consecutive wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov. The 10-year UFC veteran is getting his first title shot in the UFC. He has been a top-five gatekeeper in the division, losing to Jared Cannonier and Pereira before those fighters got title shots. Strickland will be a massive underdog Saturday, but he gets the chance of a lifetime.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Adesanya vs. Strickland at UFC 293 on Saturday, September 9.

Money line odds

Israel Adesanya: -470

Sean Strickland: +650