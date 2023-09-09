 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The Hollywood Casino 400 runs on Sunday, and the day before we get qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying will air on USA and be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live and on the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying gets started at 12:45 p.m. ET and will run a little over an hour. It runs two rounds with thed field split in half for the first round. The drivers all run single-car, one-lap qualifying and the five fastest in each of the two groups advances to the second round. Those ten finalists then compete for pole position. The rest of the starting lineup is then sorted based on qualifying time.

This is the second Cup Series race of the year at Kansas Speedway. Denny Hamlin won the AdventHealth 400 in May and is favored to sweep the Kansas races. DraftKings Sportsbook has him installed at +450 to win, sitting just ahead of Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson, who are each +600. Larson won the first race of the playoff series last week.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Sheldon Creed 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network