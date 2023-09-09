NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The Hollywood Casino 400 runs on Sunday, and the day before we get qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying will air on USA and be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live and on the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying gets started at 12:45 p.m. ET and will run a little over an hour. It runs two rounds with thed field split in half for the first round. The drivers all run single-car, one-lap qualifying and the five fastest in each of the two groups advances to the second round. Those ten finalists then compete for pole position. The rest of the starting lineup is then sorted based on qualifying time.

This is the second Cup Series race of the year at Kansas Speedway. Denny Hamlin won the AdventHealth 400 in May and is favored to sweep the Kansas races. DraftKings Sportsbook has him installed at +450 to win, sitting just ahead of Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson, who are each +600. Larson won the first race of the playoff series last week.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.