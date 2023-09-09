 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Hollywood Casino 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The race runs on Sunday, but the day prior we have qualifying to set the starting lineup.

Qualifying gets started at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on USA. If you aren’t around a TV, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get try YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Kansas Speedway qualifying runs two rounds and will take a little over an hour. The field is divided into two groups. The first group runs single-car, one-lap qualifying and the five fastest drivers advance. The second group does the same and advances the five fastest drivers. Those ten remaining drivers compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten spots in the starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450, and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson at +600. Larson won last week’s race to secure advancement in the playoffs.

How to watch qualifying for the Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Saturday, September 9
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Qualifying format

Entry list

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Sheldon Creed 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network