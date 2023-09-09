NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Hollywood Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The race runs on Sunday, but the day prior we have qualifying to set the starting lineup.

Qualifying gets started at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on USA. If you aren’t around a TV, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get try YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Kansas Speedway qualifying runs two rounds and will take a little over an hour. The field is divided into two groups. The first group runs single-car, one-lap qualifying and the five fastest drivers advance. The second group does the same and advances the five fastest drivers. Those ten remaining drivers compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten spots in the starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450, and is followed by Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson at +600. Larson won last week’s race to secure advancement in the playoffs.

How to watch qualifying for the Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Qualifying format

Entry list