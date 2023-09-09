Nebraska vs. Colorado: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 2 in Boulder for a non-conference meeting that brings back . Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Deion Sanders debut for Colorado was the second-highest rated game of Week 1, and expect to see plenty of CU on national outlets this season.

Nebraska (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) fell 13-10 in their season opener at Minnesota last Thursday. New head coach Matt Rhule brought Jeff Sims from Georgia Tech to pilot his first offense, but three interceptions were a killer in the road loss. NU managed just 295 yards of offense despite 37 carries for 181 yards as a team.

Colorado (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12) might have changed the way the game is played, with their 45-42 over TCU as three-touchdown underdogs the story of the sport this season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was magnificent, going 38-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns, and four different receivers had over 100 yards via the air. The defense will be the question for CU all year long, as the Horned Frogs ran it 37 times for 262 yards, numbers that the Buffs will need to get down if they’re going to compete for the final Pac-12 Championship.

Nebraska vs. Colorado

Date: Saturday, September 9

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colorado -2.5

Total: 58

Moneyline: Colorado -135, Nebraska +114