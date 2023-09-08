Should you drop Kadarius Toney after his disastrous Week 1?

If you watched the Chiefs lose to the Lions on Thursday night, you probably noticed that despite missing Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, the Chiefs probably would have won the game if wide receiver Kadarius Toney had caught the ball when it hit him in the hands. He did not. Three times to be exact. Those drops resulted in a pick six and two drive killers.

But, should that painful game push you to drop Toney in fantasy?

First off, Toney wasn’t the only one to drop passes last night. Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore both had drops as well. The unlucky bounce that led to a pick six, was just that, unlucky.

Secondly, Toney had just returned from an injury and did not appear to be fully ready for this game. You ask, when is he not coming off an injury? and, why wasn’t he prepared? Those are valid questions.

Toney has the trust of his team and Patrick Mahomes to give him five targets and a rush on just 16 snaps coming off injury. Should they have trusted him? Apparently not, but that trust wasn’t gained in one day and it won’t be thrown away from one bad game either.

Toney likely is never going to be a full snap receiver, but his explosive ability and lack of strong wide receivers around him will keep giving him chances when he’s on the field. He’s not someone I’d drop, but instead I would add him in deeper leagues.