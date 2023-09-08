Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Astros on Friday, September 8

The San Diego Padres (66-75) and Houston Astros (80-61) will begin a three-game weekend series tonight. First pitch for this interleague matchup is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Lefty Blake Snell (12-9, 2.50 ERA) will step on the bump for the Friars and go up against ‘Stros righty Hunter Brown (10-10, 4.53).

San Diego is kickstarting a nine-game road trip tonight, and its last hope of possibly creeping back into the NL Wild Card race hinges on racking up several victories during this swing. The Padres didn’t help their cause earlier in the week when dropping two of three to the Phillies at home. Not even the typically reliable Michael Wacha could stand tall in a 5-1 loss in the series finale on Wednesday.

Houston is back on top of the AL West standings and is riding high after thoroughly humiliating Texas in a three-game sweep earlier in the week. The Astros torched the Rangers’ pitching staff, outscoring their in-state rivals 39-10. Houston enters the weekend a half-game up on Seattle and three games ahead of Texas.

The Astros enter this one as a -135 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Padres +114 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Padres-Astros picks: Friday, September 8

Injury report

Padres

Out: SP Yu Darvish (elbow), SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), C Gary Sanchez (wrist), SP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), 1B Jake Cronenworth (wrist), RP Alek Jacob (elbow), RP Drew Carlton (elbow), RP Adrian Morejon (knee), 1B Ji-Man Choi (rib/ankle)

Astros

Out: SP Lance McCullers (forearm), RP Ryne Stanek (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Blake Snell vs. Hunter Brown

Snell has been excellent for the Padres over the last six weeks, picking up the win in six of his last eight starts. His latest victory came against the Giants last Saturday, where he struck out eight batters and yielded just three hits in six full innings of work. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner will have his work cut out for him tonight, however, as the Astros lineup are collectively hitting .304 against him for their careers.

Brown has been hot and cold for the Astros over the last month, alternating wins and losses for his last six starts. Last Saturday’s outing against the Yankees was a down day for him, as he yielded three earned runs off five hits through just four innings of work. The young righty has been vulnerable at home this season, posting a 5.56 ERA with an opposing batting average of .286 at Minute Maid Park this year.

Over/Under pick

Houston has been far and away the best hitting team in the Majors for the past week, compiling 66 hits, a .349 batting average, and an OPS of 1.077 over its last seven games. The Astros should be able to do enough heavy lifting on offense to make the over an easy bet this evening.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

And to piggyback off the total, this is an Astros lineup that has had success against Snell in the past. The reigning World Series champs are rounding into form as the postseason draws closer and I’ll predict them opening this series with a dominant victory over the Padres tonight.

Pick: Astros.