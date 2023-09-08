Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, September 8

MLB is back with a full set of games on Friday, September 8. Every team will be in action, either starting or continuing their respective weekend series. This provides ample opportunities for those who enjoy setting DFS lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games to choose from beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, September 8

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

Freddie Freeman ($6,100)

Will Smith ($5,600)

Max Muncy ($5,000)

Amed Rosario ($4,000)

Mookie Betts fouled a pitch off his foot on Thursday and reportedly left the stadium on crutches. He is day-to-day, but if he is in the lineup on Friday (unlikely), swap him in for Muncy in this stack. Freeman hit his 52nd double of the season and tallied his 91st RBI. Smith went 3-for-6 with three singles, two runs and an RBI. Rosario added two RBI on two hits, with Muncy tallying a hit and three runs.

The Dodgers are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees

Christian Yelich ($5,400)

William Contreras ($4,900)

Willy Adames ($4,500)

Carlos Santana ($3,800)

Yelich will likely bat leadoff for the Brew Crew on Friday and picked up his 31st double of the season in his last game. Adames logged the only other extra base hit for Milwaukee, launching a three-run home run in the first inning. Contreras finished 1-for-4 but had a walk and a run. Santana went hitless, but should still be toward the top of the batting order.

This game is a pick’em at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams are installed at -110, and the run total is set at nine.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Adley Rutschman ($5,200)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,700)

Anthony Santander ($4,500)

Austin Hays ($4,000)

Baltimore will face Boston starter Tanner Houck, who has allowed eight earned runs over 14 innings since returning to the rotation on August 22. Rutschman went hitless in the leadoff spot but isn’t likely to be moved down in the order. Santander and Hays each launched a home run, with the former notching his 82nd RBI of the year. Hays finished 4-for-4 with the home run, a double and two singles, falling a triple shy of the cycle.

The Orioles are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the narrow +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.