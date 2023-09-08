When is the men’s singles final at the 2023 US Open?

The 2023 US Open Final matchup is set. #2 Novak Djokovic will take on #3 Daniil Medvedev for the chance to raise championship trophy Sunday evening. The final match of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 and will get started at 4 p.m. ET. The match will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

This year’s matchup features two previous champs. Djokovic has won the tournament three times, first in 2011, then in 2015, and most recently in 2018. He has six other finals appearances in which he lost. Medvedev won the title in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2019.

This marks the 15th matchup between the two stars. Djokovic leads the series 9-5, but Medvedev won their most recent matchup. He won in two sets in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. Prior to that, Djokovic won at an Australian Open tune-up. They’ve met once in the US Open, with Medvedev winning his 2021 title when he beat Djokovic in the final.