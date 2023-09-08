How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for September 8 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

We’re just six days removed from the Payback pay-per-view and with that being a Raw-heavy show, there are only a few Smackdown related things to follow up on for tonight’s episode. However, there were some interesting developments from last weekend that should be prevalent this evening.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Jimmy Uso returned to Smackdown last week and was an obnoxious presence throughout the show. He kicked off the episode by interrupting John Cena and rudely interrupted Michin while she was talking to Adam Pearce backstage. This disrespect prompted AJ Styles to confront him and when he did so, he was attacked by Solo Sikoa. In the main event showdown between Sikoa and Styles, Jimmy interfered and helped his little brother pick up the victory. Afterwards, he threw his index finger in the sky with Sikoa and Paul Heyman looking confused, raising the question of if he’s trying to rejoin the Bloodline. We should get an answer to this question this evening as Jimmy will go one-on-one with AJ Styles.

Speaking of the Bloodline, Cody Rhodes announced at Payback that Jey Uso is now a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. On Raw this past Monday, it was confirmed that Jey was sent over in a trade and it hasn’t been confirmed who Smackdown got back in return. There’s already speculation that Rhodes himself will be heading to the blue brand, but we should get more answers to this question tonight.

We’ll have tag team action in the women’s division as WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will team with Damage CTRL teammate Bayley to take on Shotzi and Charlotte Flair. Stepping into the ring for the first time with her new hairstyle last Friday, Shotzi defeated Bayley in singles action with some assistance from the “Queen”. We’ll see which team will come out on the winning end of things tonight.

L.A. Knight defeated The Miz at Payback last Saturday with the recently returned John Cena serving as the special guest referee. An irate Miz aired his frustrations during Miz TV on Raw this past Monday, mocking both Knight and Cena and indicating that he wants a rematch with the rising star. We should get Knight’s rebuttal tonight.