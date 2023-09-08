When is the women’s singles final at the US Open?

The final women’s singles matchup of the 2023 U.S. Open is set. #6 Coco Gauff will face #2 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, September 9 at 4 p.m. ET. The women’s finals will air on ESPN and be available to stream on ESPN+.

Gauff is searching for her first Grand Slam victory and is appearing in just her second major finals match of her career. Sabalenka has made the semifinals in five straight singles Grand Slams. She won the 2023 Australian Open, and this will be her first U.S. Open finals.

This will be the fifth time Gauff and Sabalenka have faced off in their careers and the first at a major event. Gauff currently holds the head-to-head record 3-2. They last matched up at the BNP Paribas Open in March of this year. It was a hard court, and Gauff won in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

Gauff has had tough matchups since the fourth round of the tournament. She faced off against a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki and needed three sets to take down the 33-year-old. Gauff then took on Jelena Ostapenko, who had just defeated the #1 seed Iga Swiatek. Gauff made quick work of her through advancing in straight sets. She then took down #10 Karolina Muchova in the semifinals 6-4, 7-5 to advance.

Sabalenka cruised past #13 Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round 6-1, 6-3. She did the same in the quarterfinals against Zheng Qinwen, 6-1, 6-4. Sabalenka had a scare in the semifinals against #17 Madison Keys. The American won the first set 6-0 and had a solid lead in the second. Sabalenka battled back and took the second set in a tiebreaker. The final set also went to a tiebreaker, with Sabalenka winning 10-5 to advance to the finals.

Sabalenka enters the weekend as the narrow favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -125, while Gauff is the +100 underdog.