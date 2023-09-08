US Open odds: Match odds for Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in women’s singles final

The 2023 US Open Final has arrived for the women’s singles draw. #2 Aryna Sabalenka will face #6 Coco Gauff for all the marbles. The match will air Saturday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match gets underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.
This marks the sixth career matchup between the two women and Gauff holds a 3-2 edge. They last faced off in March at the BNP Paribas Open on a hard court in Indian Wells. Sabalenka won their quarterfinals match in straight sets. Gauff won the previous two at the 2022 National Bank Open on a hard court and the 2021 Internazionali BNL d’Italia on clay.
Sabalenka comes into the match as a slight favorite. Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Match odds: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka
Moneyline
Sabalenka: -130
Gauff: +110
Moneyline — 1st set
Sabalenka: -125
Gauff: +100
Moneyline — 2nd set
Sabalenka: -120
Gauff: -105
Total games won
Sabalenka (12.5): Over +115, Under -155
Gauff (12.5): Over +125, Under -170
Player to win at least one set
Sabalenka: Yes -370, No +235
Gauff: Yes -290, No +195
Total sets
2.5: Over +115, under -170
Any set to finish 6-0
Yes: +800
No: -2000