US Open odds: Match odds for Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in women’s singles final

The 2023 US Open Final has arrived for the women’s singles draw. #2 Aryna Sabalenka will face #6 Coco Gauff for all the marbles. The match will air Saturday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match gets underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

This marks the sixth career matchup between the two women and Gauff holds a 3-2 edge. They last faced off in March at the BNP Paribas Open on a hard court in Indian Wells. Sabalenka won their quarterfinals match in straight sets. Gauff won the previous two at the 2022 National Bank Open on a hard court and the 2021 Internazionali BNL d’Italia on clay.

Sabalenka comes into the match as a slight favorite. Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Moneyline

Sabalenka: -130

Gauff: +110

Moneyline — 1st set

Sabalenka: -125

Gauff: +100

Moneyline — 2nd set

Sabalenka: -120

Gauff: -105

Total games won

Sabalenka (12.5): Over +115, Under -155

Gauff (12.5): Over +125, Under -170

Player to win at least one set

Sabalenka: Yes -370, No +235

Gauff: Yes -290, No +195

Total sets

2.5: Over +115, under -170

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +800

No: -2000