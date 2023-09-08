 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

US Open odds: Match odds for Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in women’s singles final

We take a look at the opening odds available for Saturday’s women’s singles final at the US Open. #6 Coco Gauff will take on #2 Aryna Sabalenka.

By David Fucillo
Coco Gauff of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus shake hands at the net after their quarter-final match on Day 10 of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 15, 2023 in Indian Wells, California. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open Final has arrived for the women’s singles draw. #2 Aryna Sabalenka will face #6 Coco Gauff for all the marbles. The match will air Saturday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match gets underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

This marks the sixth career matchup between the two women and Gauff holds a 3-2 edge. They last faced off in March at the BNP Paribas Open on a hard court in Indian Wells. Sabalenka won their quarterfinals match in straight sets. Gauff won the previous two at the 2022 National Bank Open on a hard court and the 2021 Internazionali BNL d’Italia on clay.

Sabalenka comes into the match as a slight favorite. Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Moneyline

Sabalenka: -130
Gauff: +110

Moneyline — 1st set

Sabalenka: -125
Gauff: +100

Moneyline — 2nd set

Sabalenka: -120
Gauff: -105

Total games won

Sabalenka (12.5): Over +115, Under -155
Gauff (12.5): Over +125, Under -170

Player to win at least one set

Sabalenka: Yes -370, No +235
Gauff: Yes -290, No +195

Total sets

2.5: Over +115, under -170

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +800
No: -2000

More From DraftKings Network