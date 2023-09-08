How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2023 US Open wraps up the semifinals on Friday night when the last two tournament winners face off. #1 Carlos Alcaraz will meet #3 Daniil Medvedev in Arthur Ashe Stadium with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. The start time could be delayed if the earlier 3 p.m. match between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton runs long.

Alcaraz won last year’s US Open while Medvedev won the previous year. This marks only the fourth time these two have faced off. Medvedev won at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament with a straight sets victory in the second round. They’ve faced off twice this year with Alcaraz winning both in straight sets. They met in the Indian Wells final on a hard court and at the Wimbledon semifinals on grass.

Alcaraz has beaten two seeded opponents en route to this matchup. He beat #26 Daniel Evans in four sets in the third round and beat #12 Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Medvedev has beaten two seeded opponents as well, claiming a fourth round win over #13 Alex De Minaur in four sets and a straight sets win over #8 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -360 while Medvedev is +285. The winner will face the winner of the Djokovic-Shelton match.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

Alcaraz: -360

Medvedev: +285

Player to win at least one set

Alcaraz: Yes -2500, No +150

Medvedev: Yes -200, No +150

Player to win at least two sets

Alcaraz: Yes -750, No +390

Medvedev: Yes +135, No -195

Player games won

Alcaraz (20.5): Under -130, Over -105

Medvedev (16.5): Under -105, Over -130