US Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals on Friday

The 2023 US Open has reached the semifinals and on Friday we get the men’s side of the draw. It’s a fascinating pair of matchups featuring the last American man in the tournament playing the Cinderella role, and then the top three seeds. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will be airing the two semifinal matchups with WatchESPN providing a live stream.

The day opens at 3 p.m. ET with unseeded American Ben Shelton facing #2 Novak Djokovic. Shelton is a heavy underdog, sitting at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Djokovic is -1600 and is -175 to win this match in straight sets. This is the first time these two have faced off.

The second match will see #1 Carlos Alcaraz face #3 Daniil Medvedev at 7 p.m. ET. Alcaraz is a -360 favorite while Medvedev is a +285 underdog. Alcaraz is +150 to win the match in straight sets. This is the fourth matchup betwen these two and the second on a hard court. Medvedev won in the second of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament. Alcaraz won the next two, both taking place this year, on hard court at the Indian Wells final and in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Men’s US Open Schedule and Odds

#2 Novak Djokovic (-1600) vs. Ben Shelton (+900) — 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

#1 Carlos Alcaraz (-360) vs. #3 Daniil Medvedev (+285) — 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN