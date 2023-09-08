US Open results: Who is advancing to the final in the men’s singles bracket

The 2023 US Open is back on Friday afternoon with the men’s singles semifinals. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and WatchESPN will have full coverage of the two matches. This year’s final four includes the pre-tournament favorite, the last two champions, and an unseeded American.

The day opens at 3 p.m. ET with #2 Novak Djokovic facing unseeded Ben Shelton. Djokovic entered the tournament as the favorite and has won three US Open titles thus far. He’s a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook against the last American in the tournament. Shelton is a +850 underdog and Djokovic is -155 to win in straight sets.

The second match of the day will see #1 Carlos Alcaraz face #3 Daniil Medvedev. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but could be delayed if Djokovic-Shelton lasts deep into a fifth set. Alcaraz is the defending tournament champ while Medvedev is the 2021 champ. Alcaraz is -400 to win while Medvedev is a +310 underdog. Alcaraz has +140 odds to win in straight sets.

Below is the full semifinal schedule and we’ll update with results and the subsequent men’s Final once Friday wraps.

Men’s Singles Draw

Semifinal results

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. Ben Shelton — 3:00 p.m. ET

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. #1 Carlos Alcaraz — 7:00 p.m. ET

Final matchup

TBD